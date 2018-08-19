15-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC

D.C. police found the boy after responding to calls reporting a shooting just after 1 p.m. near the corner of 45th and Ponds street.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. near the Deanwood Metro Station.

D.C. police found the boy after responding to calls reporting a shooting just after 1 p.m. near the corner of 45th and Ponds street, police say.

Police say he was shot in the lower extremity.

The boy was conscious and breathing, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

