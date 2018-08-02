2 shot, 1 dead in 9th St. shooting in DC

Police are seeking a male suspect in a deadly Northwest D.C. double shooting overnight on Monday.

WASHINGTON — A Monday morning shooting on 9th Street in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood has left one person dead and another wounded.

D.C. police said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and T Street Northwest — two blocks from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station, near the U Street corridor.

At the scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment, one with non-life threatening injuries, the other with life threatening injuries.

The victim with life threatening injuries died at the hospital. He was identified as Phillip Dumbuya, 22, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

On Twitter, police described the suspect as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 with a heavy build.

Shooting at 0118 hrs in the 1900 block of 9th St, NW. LOF: B/M, 20-30 YOA, 5’6″, heavy build, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 27, 2018

As of Monday morning, police were still seeking the suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

