DC delegate calls out TSA’s ‘chronic’ inability to recognize city’s IDs

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP December 22, 2017 8:48 pm 12/22/2017 08:48pm
A recent instance of the Transportation Security Administration not recognizing District IDs occurred after Thanksgiving, as a D.C. resident tried to catch a flight out of New Jersey, according to D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON — Since the change was made to use “District of Columbia” on D.C. licenses and ID cards, there have been reports of people having their ID’s authenticity questioned in airport security screening lines. 

A recent instance of this occurred after Thanksgiving, as a D.C. resident tried to catch a flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton. Her office said the traveler almost missed their flight after officers discussed whether or not the license was valid before eventually letting them through.

Norton sent a letter Wednesday to David Pekoske, administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, about the latest incident.

“As I am sure you can imagine, it can be humiliating for a U.S. citizen to be delayed because a federal government employee does not recognize the name of the District of Columbia,” Norton said in the letter.

Norton referenced that this wasn’t the first time she has presented the issue to the TSA, and her office said two previous administrators she contacted implemented additional training for officers in recognizing D.C. IDs.

Norton requested that Pekoske take similar action as his predecessors and any additional steps that can be taken to stop what she called the “chronic” inability of Transportation Security officers to recognize District of Columbia licenses and IDs.

WTOP has reached out to the TSA for comment.

