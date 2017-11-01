201.5
Police seize cash, cocaine, marijuana in Southwest DC

By Jennifer Ortiz November 1, 2017 5:46 pm 11/01/2017 05:46pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police found large amounts of cash, cocaine and marijuana after a executing a search warrant in Southwest D.C. Monday.

Officers retrieved $75,000 in cash, 71 grams of cocaine and 53 pounds of marijuana from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Street Southwest at around 10:20 p.m.

Tiffany Frances Henry, 30, of Southwest D.C., was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Angela Maria Cortez, 33, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Seremy Bennett Albrecht, 42, of Southwest D.C., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

