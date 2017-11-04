Police: Attack on panhandler in Georgetown area investigated as suspected hate crime

WASHINGTON — An attack on a panhandler in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood is being investigated as a suspected hate crime, police said.

It happened near a corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. D.C. police said Richard Walter Moore approached the victim, telling the victim to leave and hurling racial slurs. The victim left his belongings and walked away.

Moore is white and the victim appears to be black, an officer said in the police report.

Moore then followed the victim and, once in an alley, challenged the victim to a fistfight, a witness had observed. The victim told Moore to leave him, and Moore proceeded to kick the victim. They started punching and kicking each other several times, according to the police report.

Moore picked up a metal railing plant holder and struck the victim. Police said the victim’s left pinkie finger was injured after raising his hand in defense. The struggled continued, and then the victim picked up the plant holder and chased Moore.

Moore then picked up a large brick and ran after the victim, screaming an obscenity and a racial slur. At this point, another witness approached Moore and struck his hand so he would drop the brick.

The victim and a witness identified Moore as the attacker.

Moore was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (other) and felony threats.

