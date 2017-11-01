DC police chief after NYC bike path terror: ‘You’ve got to say something’

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the act of terror in New York City Tuesday that killed eight people “is really a reminder to all of us.”

Newsham said in the wake of the New York City attack, the public must play a major role in community safety.

“The best opportunity to stop an attack like that from happening is if you see something, say something,” Newsham said.

“If you see someone acting peculiar, if you see suspicious behavior, you’ve got to immediately notify law enforcement, so we can try to do something about it,” he told WTOP.

In a news release Tuesday, D.C. police said it’s “actively working in coordination with our local and federal law enforcement partners, as well as homeland security agencies to ensure the safety of all visitors and residents of the District of Columbia.”

Newsham would not address the specific homeland security actions being taken, but said security is heightened.

The response came after a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and mowed down people, killing eight and injuring 11. Police shot the gunman, who was taken into custody.

Since the New York City incident — which its Mayor Bill de Blasio called a “cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians” — D.C. police have asked residents to stay alert and let police know if they see anything suspicious.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that she has been in contact with Newsham and says they are “keeping a close eye on the situation here in the District.”

“Our thoughts are with the people of New York and the families of the victims as they deal with this tragic incident,” police said in the release.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.