Person jumps White House barrier; police investigate suspicious package

By Jack Moore October 17, 2017 10:24 am 10/17/2017 10:24am
WASHINGTON — A person is in custody after jumping over a concrete barrier near the White House, the Secret Service said Tuesday morning.

D.C. police were then to investigate a suspicious package, the Secret Service tweeted.

 

The Secret Service said the person jumped over a concrete barrier along E Street near the Ellipse and the South Lawn of the White House. The incident led authorities to close the south fence line until further notice.

 

Below is a map of where the security incident took place.

