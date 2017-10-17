Person jumps White House barrier; police investigate suspicious package

WASHINGTON — A person is in custody after jumping over a concrete barrier near the White House, the Secret Service said Tuesday morning.
D.C. police were then to investigate a suspicious package, the Secret Service tweeted.
The Secret Service said the person jumped over a concrete barrier along E Street near the Ellipse and the South Lawn of the White House. The incident led authorities to close the south fence line until further notice.
Below is a map of where the security incident took place.
