Arlington Memorial Bridge closed after pedestrian fatally struck

WASHINGTON — Arlington Memorial Bridge is closed after an unidentified pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Saturday.

The pedestrian died at a hospital, U.S. Park Police say. The investigation is ongoing.

The bridge is closed in both directions and police say it could remain closed for hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to police.

USPP investigating motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck on Arlington Memorial Bridge. Bridge closed in both directions. Avoid area. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) October 21, 2017

