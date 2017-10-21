201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Arlington Memorial Bridge closed…

Arlington Memorial Bridge closed after pedestrian fatally struck

By Reem Nadeem October 21, 2017 9:40 am 10/21/2017 09:40am
Share
The bridge could be closed for several hours while police investigate. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — Arlington Memorial Bridge is closed after an unidentified pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Saturday.

The pedestrian died at a hospital, U.S. Park Police say. The investigation is ongoing.

The bridge is closed in both directions and police say it could remain closed for hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to police.

Below is a map of the impacted area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
arlington memorial bridge Latest News Local News reem nadeem us park police Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Pumpkin patches worth visiting

There’s no shortage of farms and orchards with pick-your-own patches. Here are a few to visit this fall.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest