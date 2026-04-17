Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at Princeton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Fordham at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Rutgers at Penn…

Pennsylvania at Princeton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Fordham at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Creighton at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pennsylvania at Princeton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Atlanta at Philadelphia — FOX, MLB.TV

MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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