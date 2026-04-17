Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at Princeton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Fordham at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
Creighton at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pennsylvania at Princeton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Atlanta at Philadelphia — FOX, MLB.TV
MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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