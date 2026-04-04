Logan Farrington, Petar Musa stay hot in leading Dallas to 4-0 victory over D.C. United

Logan Farrington and Petar Musa continued red-hot starts and Dallas breezed to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Logan Farrington and Petar Musa continued red-hot starts and Dallas breezed to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Michael Collodi finished with three saves to earn his second clean sheet this season for Dallas (3-1-2) and his fifth in 15 career starts.

Farrington used assists from Ramiro Benetti and defender Sebastien Ibeagha in the 16th minute to score for the third time and give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Farrington has 12 career goals in 67 appearances with the club. Benetti had four assists last season, his first in the league. Ibeagha’s helper was his third in 195 career matches.

Patrickson Delgado scored for the first time this season off a free kick in the first minute of stoppage time and Dallas took a two-goal lead into the break.

Defender Osaze Urhoghide scored with a header in the 78th minute for a 3-0 advantage. He had two goals as a rookie last season. Joaquín Valiente and Kaick Ferreira had assists. Valiente subbed into the match in the 71st minute before notching his third assist in his first five appearances. Kaick’s helper was his first in his 33rd appearance.

Musa scored unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to cap the scoring. It was his seventh goal, tying for the league lead with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge, who played later Saturday. Musa has 41 goals through his first 66 MLS matches.

Sean Johnson totaled three saves for DC United (2-3-1), which falls to 10-8-5 at home in the all-time series with Dallas. Johnson posted two shutouts and allowed only four goals through his first five starts.

Collodi surrendered nine goals through his first five starts.

DC is 10-7-5 all time at home against Dallas.

Up next

Dallas: Hosts St. Louis City on Saturday.

DC: Visits the New England Revolution on Saturday.

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