DC United transfers teenage defender Matai Akinmboni to Premier League side Bournemouth

D.C. United transferred teenage defender Matai Akinmboni to English Premier League side Bournemouth as the MLS club continues its rebuild toward the 2025 season.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native heads to Europe after debuting as a 15-year-old in 2022. According to a news release, United received an undisclosed transfer fee along with additional add-ons based on Akinmboni’s performance. D.C. will also receive an unknown percentage of any future transfer fees for the center-back.

“Matai is an outstanding young talent, and we couldn’t be prouder of him taking the next step in his career to compete in the Premier League,” D.C. United general manager Ally Mackay said in a statement. “His success speaks volume about our academy’s commitment to nurture the best talents in the area and giving them the best tools available to succeed.”

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Akinmboni thanks United, its coaches, players and the fans for “turning my dream of becoming a professional soccer player into reality.”

“I’m endlessly thankful for the unforgettable memories, invaluable lessons, and the remarkable people who have been part of this experience,” the defender wrote.

The young defender’s departure is the latest move in a busy offseason for United, who finished 2024 in 10th place and out of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Before the new year, D.C. traded midfielder and designated player Mateusz Klich for the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Akinmboni made his D.C. United debut on Sept. 10, 2022, in a 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake, becoming the sixth youngest player in league history to make his debut. This past season, he made 10 matches and six starts across all competitions, recording one assist.

In three seasons with the Black and Red, the 6-foot-3 defender played in 17 matches and helped secure five clean sheets. He started his professional career with United’s former affiliate club Loudoun United and would go on loan for multiple matches during the last three seasons.

The teenage also represented the United States in multiple youth tournaments, most recently when the U-20 national team played Korea Republic and France in November.

Bournemouth (8-5-6), located in Dorset, England, currently sits in 7th in the Premier League and is the home to U.S. men’s national team midfielder Tyler Adams.

Mackay told WTOP in November that interest in United’s youth players has picked up this offseason. Along with Akinmboni’s transfer, Bowie, Maryland, native Kristian Fletcher remains on loan to English side Nottingham Forest with an option to purchase his contract in June.

United opens 30th season at home, Messi travels to DC in August

D.C. United will open its 30th season in club history playing three of its first games at home, while fans eager to see Argentine superstar Lionel Messi play in the District will have to wait for the summer.

The Black and Red will kick off the 2025 MLS season against Toronto FC at Audi Field on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. After traveling to Chicago on March 1, United returns home to play two consecutive home matches: against Sporting Kansas City on March 8 and Montréal on March 15.

Our 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/av0a5iNFWz — D.C. United (@dcunited) December 19, 2024

Those interested to see Messi and Inter Miami play United in regular season play will have to wait until late into the summer for the opportunity. The Florida-based side will travel to play in D.C. on Saturday, Aug. 23. Almost a month later, United plays in Miami on Sept. 20.

Last season, Messi was unable to play against United in D.C. due to an injury during the CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament. During the summer, he played a friendly for Argentina against Guatemala in Landover, Maryland.

In celebration of the league’s 30th season, United will play two special road matches as nods to the league’s inaugural season. On April 6, D.C. will travel to west to face the San Jose Earthquakes in a rematch of the league first match, and then face the LA Galaxy on July 12, which features the first two MLS Cup finalists.

United will be off the entire month of June as MLS pauses for the FIFA Club World Cup, an international tournament featuring club champions from around the world from the last four years. D.C.’s Audi Field will host three group stage matches.

The Black and Red’s final home match will take place Oct. 4 against Charlotte, with D.C. ending its season on the road against Atlanta United on Oct. 18.

