Golden Boot leader Christian Benteke scores 23rd goal and D.C. United keeps playoff hopes alive

FOX BOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Pedro Santos opened the scoring in the third minute, Golden Boot leader Christian Benteke scored his 23rd goal, and D.C. United beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night.

Benteke tied Raúl Díaz Arce’s record from 1996 for the most single-season goals in club history.

D.C. United (10-13-10), which is still alive for a playoff spot, has a two-week break from regular-season play before returning for Decision Day on Oct. 19.

New England (9-19-4) lost at home to D.C. United for the first time in 14 meetings, dating to 2012.

Santos scored on a shot from a near-impossible angle. Martín Rodríguez chipped a pass into open space at the edge of the box and Santos was first to the ball for a shot that squeezed between the near post and goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Benteke, who opened the season on Feb. 24 with a hat trick against the Revolution, made it a two-goal lead in the eighth minute. The scoring sequence started with a long goal kick that New England headed back across midfield. D.C. defender Lucas Bartlett sent the ball over the defense that Benteke ran to and headed past Ivacic, who came out of his area.

New England got on the board after an own goal by Matti Peltola in the 74th.

