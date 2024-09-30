Sportswatch Weekly Listings

Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC Apple TV+ — MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew…

Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC

Apple TV+ — MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew

Apple TV+ — MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. New York City

Apple TV+ — MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC

Apple TV+ — MLS: CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United

Apple TV+ — MLS: D.C. United vs. Nashville SC

Apple TV+ — MLS: Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake

Apple TV+ — MLS: Austin vs. Portland Timbers

Apple TV+ — MLS: St. Louis City vs. Los Angeles FC

Apple TV+ — MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

FOX — Michigan State at Oregon

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500, Qualification

ABC — Missouri at Texas A&M

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

CBS — Navy at Air Force

CBSSN — UMass Amherst at Northern Illinois

ESPN — SMU at Louisville

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPNU — Army at Tulsa

ABC — Auburn at Georgia

ABC — North Dakota at North Dakota State

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Stanford

CBS — Iowa at Ohio State

CBSSN — Temple at UConn

ESPN — Mississippi at South Carolina

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Hawai’i at San Diego State

TBS — ALDS – Game 1: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland

TBS — ALDS – Gane 2: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at N.Y. Yankees

FOX — NLDS – Game 1: Milwaukee-N.Y. Mets winner at Philadelphia

Apple TV+ — MLS: Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Apple TV+ — MLS: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United

Apple TV+ — MLS: Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati

Apple TV+ — MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis City

Apple TV+ — MLS: Austin vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

ESPN — Texas at Florida

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

FOX — NLDS – Game 2: Milwaukee-N.Y. Mets winner at Philadelphia

CBS — Baltimore at Cincinnati

CBS — Indianapolis at Jacksonville

CBS — Buffalo at Houston

FOX — Miami at New England

FOX — Cleveland at Washington

FOX — Arizona at San Francisco

CBS — New York at Seattle

Apple TV+ — MLS: FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

