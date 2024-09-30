Sportswatch Weekly Listings

Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
Apple TV+ — MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew
Apple TV+ — MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. New York City
Apple TV+ — MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC
Apple TV+ — MLS: CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United
Apple TV+ — MLS: D.C. United vs. Nashville SC
Apple TV+ — MLS: Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
Apple TV+ — MLS: Austin vs. Portland Timbers
Apple TV+ — MLS: St. Louis City vs. Los Angeles FC
Apple TV+ — MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
FOX — Michigan State at Oregon
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500, Qualification
ABC — Missouri at Texas A&M
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
CBS — Navy at Air Force
CBSSN — UMass Amherst at Northern Illinois
ESPN — SMU at Louisville
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
ESPNU — Army at Tulsa
ABC — Auburn at Georgia
ABC — North Dakota at North Dakota State
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Stanford
CBS — Iowa at Ohio State
CBSSN — Temple at UConn
ESPN — Mississippi at South Carolina
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Hawai’i at San Diego State
TBS — ALDS – Game 1: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland
TBS — ALDS – Gane 2: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at N.Y. Yankees
FOX — NLDS – Game 1: Milwaukee-N.Y. Mets winner at Philadelphia
Apple TV+ — MLS: Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Apple TV+ — MLS: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution
Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
Apple TV+ — MLS: Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati
Apple TV+ — MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis City
Apple TV+ — MLS: Austin vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
ESPN — Texas at Florida
ESPN — Baylor at TCU
FOX — NLDS – Game 2: Milwaukee-N.Y. Mets winner at Philadelphia
CBS — Baltimore at Cincinnati
CBS — Indianapolis at Jacksonville
CBS — Buffalo at Houston
FOX — Miami at New England
FOX — Cleveland at Washington
FOX — Arizona at San Francisco
CBS — New York at Seattle
Apple TV+ — MLS: FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers
