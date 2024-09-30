Live Radio
Home » DC United » Sportswatch Weekly Listings

Sportswatch Weekly Listings

The Associated Press

September 30, 2024, 8:01 AM

Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC

Apple TV+ — MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew

Apple TV+ — MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. New York City

Apple TV+ — MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC

Apple TV+ — MLS: CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United

Apple TV+ — MLS: D.C. United vs. Nashville SC

Apple TV+ — MLS: Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake

Apple TV+ — MLS: Austin vs. Portland Timbers

Apple TV+ — MLS: St. Louis City vs. Los Angeles FC

Apple TV+ — MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

FOX — Michigan State at Oregon

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500, Qualification

ABC — Missouri at Texas A&M

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

CBS — Navy at Air Force

CBSSN — UMass Amherst at Northern Illinois

ESPN — SMU at Louisville

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPNU — Army at Tulsa

ABC — Auburn at Georgia

ABC — North Dakota at North Dakota State

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Stanford

CBS — Iowa at Ohio State

CBSSN — Temple at UConn

ESPN — Mississippi at South Carolina

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Hawai’i at San Diego State

TBS — ALDS – Game 1: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland

TBS — ALDS – Gane 2: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at N.Y. Yankees

FOX — NLDS – Game 1: Milwaukee-N.Y. Mets winner at Philadelphia

Apple TV+ — MLS: Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Apple TV+ — MLS: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Apple TV+ — MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United

Apple TV+ — MLS: Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati

Apple TV+ — MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis City

Apple TV+ — MLS: Austin vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

ESPN — Texas at Florida

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

FOX — NLDS – Game 2: Milwaukee-N.Y. Mets winner at Philadelphia

CBS — Baltimore at Cincinnati

CBS — Indianapolis at Jacksonville

CBS — Buffalo at Houston

FOX — Miami at New England

FOX — Cleveland at Washington

FOX — Arizona at San Francisco

CBS — New York at Seattle

Apple TV+ — MLS: FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up