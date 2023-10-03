Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Wednesday, Oct. 4
MLB WILD CARD
Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.
MLS
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
NHL PRESEASON
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Seattle vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, British Columbia, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.