Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Wednesday, Oct. 4 MLB WILD CARD Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.…

All Times EDT

Wednesday, Oct. 4

MLB WILD CARD

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, British Columbia, 10 p.m.

