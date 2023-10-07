DC United beats NYCFC 2-0. Coach Wayne Rooney exits after missing playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mateusz Klich scored late in the first half, Chris Durkin added a second-half goal and D.C. United…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mateusz Klich scored late in the first half, Chris Durkin added a second-half goal and D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday night but still failed to make the playoffs, leading to the departure of coach Wayne Rooney.

D.C. United announced a mutual agreement with Rooney to part ways after the match.

“We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time,” said Jason Levien CEO and co-chairman of D.C. United. “This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this,”

D.C. United (10-14-10), whose regular season ends, fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1. D.C. United missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season, tying a club record set from 2008-11.

NYCFC (8-11-14) has not been eliminated from the postseason despite the loss. NYCFC has just one victory in its last 20 road matches in all competitions, dating to last season. The club saw a six-match unbeaten run (3-0-3) end.

D.C. United took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Klich scored for a fourth time this season, unassisted in the 45th minute. Durkin stretched the lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season, unassisted in the 62nd.

Alex Bono totaled five saves to earn the clean sheet in his ninth start of the season for D.C. United. Matt Freese saved four shots in his ninth start for NYCFC.

