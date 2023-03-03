DC United re-signs Yamil Asad for 3rd time

Yamil Asad will be playing for D.C. United again as the Argentine midfielder signed a one-year deal to rejoin the team for his third stint.

The Argentine midfielder signed a one-year deal to rejoin D.C. United with the option to stay on in 2024 and 2025. It is his third stint in D.C., having spent time previously in 2018 and 2020-2021.

“Yamil loves this club and has been steadfast in his desire to return,” President of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said in a statement. “I’ve always been impressed with how Yamil leaves it all on the field and bleeds for the shirt. We look forward to getting him back on the field.”

The 28-year-old spent 2022 with Club Deportivo Universidad Católica in the Chilean first division. Asad — who has not played since Nov. 6 — was out of contract, leaving him available for D.C. to require him.

In his three seasons with D.C., Asad scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 72 appearances. He also scored United’s first-ever goal at Audi Field in the Black and Red’s 3-1 victory over Vancouver on July 14, 2018. He first came to MLS on loan to Atlanta United in 2017, providing seven goals and 13 assists.

Asad and current head coach Wayne Rooney were teammates during the 2018 season. During his weekly press conference Thursday, Rooney said he’s always liked the midfielder as a player and a person, calling him someone with “good character.”

“He is a player who is available, who we felt gives us another body, another option to play, to come off the bench, and just gives us a bit more depth,” Rooney said.

It will take him a few weeks for Asad to get game fit, Rooney said, but he will join D.C. for its road game in Columbus on Saturday.

The addition of Asad comes after winger Martín Rodríguez tore his ACL in his right knee days before the start of the 2022 season.

According to The Washington Post, Asad has permanent residency in the U.S. and won’t take an international roster spot. Rooney said the club hopes to add one or two more players within the next two weeks. The MLS transfer window closes on April 24 before reopening in July 5.