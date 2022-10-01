IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Pantemis earns shutout as CF Montreal defeats D.C. United

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 9:46 PM

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — James Pantemis delivered a two-save shutout and Montreal took advantage of an own goal to beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Both teams next play on Oct. 9, with Montreal (19-9-5) visiting Inter Miami while United (7-20-6) hosts Cincinnati.

