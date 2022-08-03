WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » DC United » Swiderski, McNeill each score…

Swiderski, McNeill each score as Charlotte beats D.C. United

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski and Quinn McNeill scored three minutes apart in the second half and Charlotte beat D.C. United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kristijan Kahlina saved the one shot he faced for Charlotte (9-12-2). Rafael Romo saved three of the six shots he faced for United (6-13-3).

Both teams play again on Saturday. Charlotte hosts the Chicago Fire and D.C. United hosts the New York Red Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up