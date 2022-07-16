RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » DC United » Reynoso's brace leads Minnesota…

Reynoso’s brace leads Minnesota United past DC United 2-0

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored a goal in each half and Minnesota United breezed to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Reynoso staked Minnesota United (9-8-4) to a 1-0 lead — with an assist from Luis Amarilla — in the 13th minute.

Reynoso polished off his brace in the 50th minute on another assist from Amarilla. Reynoso has nine goals this season and has scored two in three of the past five matches.

Dayne St. Clair notched a clean sheet for Minnesota without making a save. Rafael Romo saved three for D.C. United (5-11-3).

Minnestoa United took 12 more shots and had a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up