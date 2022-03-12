RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » DC United » Ivanov, Bornstein lead Chicago…

Ivanov, Bornstein lead Chicago past DC United 2-0

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Stanislav Ivanov scored in the first half, Jonathan Bornstein added a late goal and the Chicago Fire beat DC United 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

The Fire (1-0-2) never trailed on the way to their first win after Ivanov’s goal in the 32nd minute.

Bornstein’s goal came in the 80th minute. Gabriel Slonina had two saves on the way to a shutout.

The Fire outshot United 10-8 and had a 7-2 edge in shots on goal.

Bill Hamid saved five shots for United (2-1-0).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up