RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » DC United » Hamid, Kamara's goal help…

Hamid, Kamara’s goal help D.C. United beat Cincinnati 2-0

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Hamid delivered a seven-save shutout while Ola Kamara scored a pivotal goal in D.C. United’s 1-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Kamara’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal the win for United (2-0-0).

Cincinnati (0-2-0) outshot United 14-10, with seven shots on goal to two for United.

Hamid saved all seven shots he faced for United. Alec Kann saved two of the three shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the Chicago Fire and Cincinnati visits Orlando City.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up