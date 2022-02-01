DC United midfielder Etcheverry elected to soccer hall of fame

"You made me sweat; you gave me goosebumps," Etcheverry, with tears, said in Spanish. "It is incredible; you gave me great news. I normally don't cry for sad things, just for joyful and happy occasions and this is one of those times. You both got me."

7 Apr 2001: Marco Etcheverry #10 of D.C. United dribbles down field against the Kansas City Wizards at the RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. D.C. United defeated the Kansas City Wizards 3 – 2. Getty Images/Doug Pensinger 21 Jun 2000: Marco Etcheverry #10 of the D. C. United steals control of the ball from Mike Petke #12 of the New York/New Jersey MetroStars during the game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The United tied with the MetroStars 2-2. Getty Images/Jamie Squire 20 Oct 1996: Midfielders John Harkes #6 and Marco Etcheverry #10 of the DC United celebrate capturing the Alan I Rothenberg Cup after the United’s 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer MLS Championship game held at Foxboro Stadium. Getty Images/Rick Stewart 20 Oct 1996: Marco Etcheverry of DC United moves the ball during the Major League Soccer MLS Championship game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. DC United won the game, 3-2. Getty Images/Stephen Dunn WASHINGTON – AUGUST 3: Midfielder Marco Etcheverry #11 of the MLS All Stars holds the MVP trophy after the MLS All Star match against the US National Team on August 3, 2002 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. The MLS All Stars defeated the US National Team 3-2. Getty Images/Jamie Squire 06 Apr 2002: Marco Etcheverry #10 of the D.C. United walks down field during the MLS match against the Dallas Burn at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Dallas defeats D.C. 2-1. Getty Images/Ronald Martinez 24 Oct 1998: Marco Etcheverry poses for a picture during the MLS Gala at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images/Harry How ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

“El Diablo” will finally get his recognition.

After playing eight seasons with D.C. United, helping establish the first championship dynasty in Major League Soccer, midfielder Marco Etcheverry was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Known for his long mullet and dazzling dribbling ability, the Bolivian international was chosen through the Veteran ballot, a new mechanism added by the hall of fame last year for players who have been retired for more than 10 years but were not selected through the Player ballot.

Soccer commentator Andres Cantor and former U.S. men’s national team striker Tab Ramos surprised Etcheverry with the announcement of his induction as part of the class of 2022.

“We couldn’t think of somebody more deserving” Congratulations Marco Etcheverry, you’re going to be a Hall of Famer. #NSHOF22 Special thanks to @AndresCantorGOL and @RamosTab for your help on this surprise! pic.twitter.com/yRq2r1Lebj — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) January 30, 2022

Etcheverry came to the U.S. in 1996 as part of MLS’ inaugural season after spending the first 10 years of his career in multiple South American and European cups.

He was designated to D.C. United due to the region’s large Bolivian population, and quickly became a fan favorite. Along with John Harkes, Jamie Moreno and Raul Diaz Arce, Etcheverry helped D.C. win the inaugural MLS Cup.

Nicknamed “The Devil,” Etcheverry excelled as D.C.’s primary playmaker for eight seasons, amassing 34 goals and 101 assists (a club record at the time) in 191 matches. During that time, he was a four-time Best XI selection and named MLS’ most valuable player in 1998. Etcheverry left United after the 2003 season and retired in 2006.

With Etcheverry, the Black and Red won national and international acclaim. D.C. won three of the first four MLS Cups, two Supporters’ Shields and a U.S. Open Cup. In 1998, the club won both the CONCACAF Champions Cup as best team in North America and the Copa Interamericana against Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

“I came to MLS with that mindset of ‘why does the United States not love this sport like the rest of the world,’ and with that mentality, I arrived to show my love of the sport and gave it my all,” Etcheverry said in Spanish. “This is a high honor.”

Etcheverry’s selection comes a year after fellow Bolivian and D.C. United teammate Moreno was elected to the hall of fame under the same Veteran ballot. He joins U.S. men’s national team attacker Clint Dempsey and U.S. women’s national team stars Shannon Boxx and Hope Solo as part of the 2022 class.

The induction ceremony will take place on May 21 in Frisco, Texas.