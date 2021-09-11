9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Kamara scores 13th goal, DC United ties Red Bulls 1-1

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 9:15 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for his 13th goal of the season and D.C. United tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Saturday.

D.C. United (9-10-4) snapped a two-match road losing streak. New York (6-10-5) has lost five of its last eight games — with two draws.

Kamara’s goal in the 44th minute moved him within one of Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz in the race for Golden Boot.

Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth minute with a shot from distance. Patryk Klimala stole it deep in United territory and found Yearwood open at the top of the box for his fifth assist of the season.

