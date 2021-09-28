DC United adds rapper Yo Gotti and 3 others to its ownership group

D.C. United added four more people to its ownership group Monday, including multiplatinum hip-hip artist Yo Gotti.

D.C. United added four more people to its ownership group Monday, including multiplatinum hip-hip artist Yo Gotti.

The rapper, whose real name is Mario Mims, is part of a four-person group purchasing part of the club. The group also includes former Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash owner and current Swansea City co-owner Jake Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer of Granite Associates Inc. Adam Gerry and business owner Joe Mamo.

In a statement, Yo Gotti said he was introduced to the sport by his son and watched it grow quickly around the country. He added that he hopes to help “enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events” to the club’s stadium, Southwest D.C.’s Audi Field.

“As D.C. United continue to grow, it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, D.C. United co-chairmen, in a statement.

“We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors bring to our club.”

“I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them — and the entire ownership group — to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community and culture,” Yo Gotti said.

The rap star had been seen in multiple D.C. United matches and even attended the inaugural Truth and Service Classic college football game. Following Monday’s announcement, he called himself a “Soccer Team Owner” on Twitter and temporary changed his profile photo on Instagram to the club’s crest.

Yo Gotti, originally from Memphis, rose to stardom with several hit singles in the 2010s including “Down in the DM,” “Rake It Up” and “Put a Date on It.” He signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label in 2016, where he formed his own label called CMG Records.

His involvement and ownership stake purchase of United — believed to be a 1% stake — was first reported by Sportico , which also reported that D.C. United is valued at $730 million.

Yo Gotti’s inclusion to D.C. United’s stable of owners comes after NFL running back Mark Ingram II bought into the team this June. Along with the additions in ownership, the team is preparing for the opening of its new training facility near Segra Field in Loudoun County, Virginia.

On the field, the Black and Red are in a battle for one of the two final playoff sports in the Eastern Conference. Under head coach Hernán Losada, United sits tied for sixth place with eight games remaining.