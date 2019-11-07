DC United voice their support for WTOP’s Dave Johnson

Play-by-play voice Dave Johnson recently shared the news with fans and colleagues that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. And on Thursday, the club lifted their voices to show Johnson their support.

Since D.C. United’s inception in 1996, WTOP Sports Director Dave Johnson has been the play-by-play voice for the soccer club.

He recently shared the news with fans and colleagues that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

On Thursday, the club lifted their voices to show Johnson their support.

The video, posted on Twitter and embedded below, features manager Ben Olson and other players.

A message from the team to @davejsports! We are with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HrtT9x3Kza — D.C. United (@dcunited) November 7, 2019

