DC United makes change to unpopular bag policy

D.C. United is making changes to its unpopular bag policy that might make it easier and quicker to get into the stadium.

Gone is the requirement to use clear plastic bags. Last season fans had to place clutch bags or a small purse in a clear plastic bag to bring it into Audi Field.

The new bag policy said no bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches will be allowed into Audi Field.

No backpacks will be allowed but cinch-drawstring bags that meet size specifications will be allowed in.

This season there will also be two kinds of lanes, designed to help fans enter the stadium more quickly.

One is an express lane reserved for fans who come to Audi Field without a bag. There is also a regular lane for fans who need to have bags screened by security before entry.

Coolers, luggage and large purses will not be allowed in. You can now rent a locker at the stadium to store bags and other items that are not permitted inside. Last season fans were angered by how long it took to get into the stadium in large part because of the bag policy.

The team released a statement along with the changes, saying, “D.C. United have made these adjustments to the bag policy after listening to feedback from the supporters in the inaugural season at Audi Field. These adjustments were made to better accommodate fans and improve on game-day procedure while maintaining our utmost commitment to supporter safety at Audi Field.”

The season opener is Sunday, March 3.

