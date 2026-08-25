Rail junction south of Union Station to shut down for 9 days in October, impacting Amtrak and VRE service

Every Amtrak train traveling south from Washington passes through the location, which funnels multiple station tracks into the two tracks that continue into Virginia.

If you’re taking the train between D.C. and Virginia in October, expect some major changes.

Amtrak is planning a nine-day shutdown of A-Interlocking, a critical rail junction in the First Street Tunnel just south of Union Station. Every Amtrak train traveling south from Washington passes through the location, which funnels multiple station tracks into the two tracks that continue into Virginia.

“Every train that comes through D.C. that’s traveling south goes through A-Interlocking,” said Greg Michalski, Amtrak’s deputy chief of production construction.

The project is part of a larger effort to replace rail infrastructure that Amtrak says is at the end of its useful life. Crews have been making repairs and replacing components over the years, but Michalski said a full replacement is now the best option.

“We’ve been doing maintenance throughout the last couple years to maintain the tunnel, and all these assets have just reached their useful life span. They’re at the point of a complete replacement,” Michalski said.

During the outage, crews will replace two double-slip switches and a rail crossing known as a diamond, key pieces of infrastructure that help direct trains through the junction. Amtrak will also install new electric switch machines, replace ballast beneath the tracks and address drainage issues in the tunnel.

The work can’t be done while trains are operating because crews will be removing a significant section of track as part of the rebuild.

“There will be no tracks to actually physically run a train on,” Michalski said.

Amtrak is planning a nine-day shutdown of A-Interlocking, a critical rail junction in the First Street Tunnel just south of Union Station. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Amtrak is planning a nine-day shutdown of A-Interlocking, a critical rail junction in the First Street Tunnel just south of Union Station. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Amtrak plans to keep crews working around the clock until the job is complete. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo During the outage, crews will replace two double-slip switches and a rail crossing known as a diamond, key pieces of infrastructure that help direct trains through the junction. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Amtrak plans to keep crews working around the clock until the job is complete.

“We’re going to work 24 hours for the nine days, 24/7 for the nine days until the project’s done,” Michalski said.

The shutdown is scheduled for Oct. 16 through Oct. 26.

During that time, passengers traveling between Virginia and Washington will have to use alternate transportation. Some trains will terminate in Alexandria, where riders can transfer to Metrorail, while additional bus service will connect passengers from points across Virginia.

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler said transportation agencies have been preparing for the disruption.

“We totally understand it’s an inconvenience. We don’t love it either, but we’re going to make sure folks have the options to get where they want to go when they want to get there,” Stadtler said.

The outage will also affect Virginia Railway Express service. VRE will continue operating, but Union Station won’t be a destination.

“During this period, you will not be able to take a train from Virginia into D.C.,” Stadtler said.

Amtrak says much of the new track will already be assembled and tested before crews start tearing out the old infrastructure, helping them complete the work during the planned shutdown window.

Rail leaders say the temporary inconvenience should pay off in the long run by improving reliability at one of the most important rail junctions in the D.C. region and helping prepare the corridor for future growth in passenger rail service.

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