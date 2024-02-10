Weekend construction closes Red Line service at 2 DC stations

Those looking to ride Metro while out and about in D.C. this weekend should plan their travel ahead of time, as Red Line service will be closed at two stations due to construction.

Metro’s Red Line will be closed between Takoma and Rhode Island Ave stations, and there will be no Red Line service at Fort Totten and Brookland on Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11.

The construction will install radio and fiber-optic cables to improve Metro’s communication systems. Crews will also perform maintenance to the tracks and signaling systems.

Metro encourages riders to allow an extra 30 minutes of travel time.

Free shuttle buses will replace the Red Line trains, running every six minutes during the day and every 10 minutes in the evening. Fort Totten’s upper-level Green Line platform will remain open for customers looking to travel to downtown D.C.

Additional travel considerations this weekend for the rest of the Metro lines include:

Green and Yellow Line trains will run on an increased service schedule to compensate for the missing Red Line service, running every six minutes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every eight minutes all other times.

Orange and Silver Line trains will operate on a normal service schedule every 20 minutes.

Blue Line trains between Franconia-Springfield and Foggy Bottom will only run every 20 minutes. Customers then need to transfer to/from the Orange or Silver lines to continue on.

There’s even more dramatic shutdowns on the way. On Thursday, Metro leaders announced that five stations on the east end of the Red Line will be closed this summer for construction connecting the Purple Line light-rail project to the system at Silver Spring.

Visit the WMATA website for more information.

