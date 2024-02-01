1 dead after single-car crash closes part of BW Parkway in Annapolis Junction

A person is dead after a one car crash in Anne Arundel County on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at about 6 a.m. on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway going southbound by the Annapolis Junction.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene, according to U.S. Park Police.

The southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway was closed at Route 32 through the morning hours. The ramp from Westbound Route 32 to the parkway was also closed; both have reopened.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa contributed to this report.

