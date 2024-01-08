Va. wants to know what you think about Dulles Greenway toll hikes

Fares don't always seem terribly ... fair, but Virginia wants your input when it comes to some proposed hikes on the Dulles Greenway.

If you take the Greenway from its start near Dulles Airport, to its final toll booths in Leesburg, you could soon find yourself paying as much as $8.10.

The Toll Roads Investors Partnership II, which operates the road, is calling for a peak-hour hike, which would be up from $5.80 for the trip. Off-peak times could jump to $6.40 from $5.25.

But residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the change Tuesday during a hearing at Freedom High School in South Riding.

The public hearing is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“For the entire time that I have served on the Board of Supervisors, I have continually fought the Greenway’s efforts to seek excessive toll increases and extend their franchise agreement. Now, I am asking for your help in pushing back against their latest request,” Supervisor Matt Letourneau said in a statement.

“This is your opportunity to speak directly to the decision makers regarding the Dulles Greenway’s request for up to a 40% increase in toll rates.”

If you can’t make it to the hearing, but still want your opinion heard, you can write in online.

Written comments can be submitted through the State Corporation Commission’s website until Jan. 10. Go to the SCC website, select “Cases” and then “Cases Currently Accepting Public Comments,” and scroll down to case number PUR-2023-00089. Then select SUBMIT COMMENTS.

The SCC has to approve any toll hike.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

