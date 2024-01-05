New traffic patterns inbound for GW Parkway

Buckle up for new traffic patterns on the George Washington Memorial Parkway starting Friday.

The next phase of the National Park Service’s North Parkway Rehabilitation Project will introduce some lane shifts to the northern section of the travel artery.

Key among them is a change to the three-lane traffic pattern, with a reversible lane, between I-495 and Route 123.

It will shift from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes of the parkway.

The Park Service said it expects this three-lane traffic pattern to be in effect through late 2025.

Here are the big changes to be aware of coming up this weekend:

From Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. until Jan. 8 at 2:45 p.m.

Single-lane, northbound closures to allow crews to carry out the traffic shift.

Starting Jan. 6

There is a temporary lane in the median of George Washington Memorial Parkway between the Route 123 interchange and I-495. With this traffic shift, the temporary lane will always serve as a northbound lane, and drivers heading toward Maryland must use this lane.

The left southbound lane (closest to the median) will serve as the reversible lane, which provides flexibility to change direction for morning and evening rush hours.

The right southbound lane will always serve as a southbound lane.

Weekday morning rush hour (5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Two lanes southbound (toward Washington, D.C.).

Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

Weekday evening rush hour (2:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)

Two lanes northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia)

Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

Drivers heading toward Maryland must use the right lane.

Drivers heading toward Virginia via I-495 must use the left lane (the reversible lane).

One lane southbound (toward Washington, D.C.).

Weekdays (9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) and weekends/holidays

One lane southbound (toward Washington, D.C.)

One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

More information is available online.

