Southbound I-95 in Stafford reopens hours after vehicle fire, delays remain

Bad news for some holiday travelers — traffic was diverted off of Interstate-95 in Stafford County, Virginia, for hours early Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire.
The closure started at 2:20 a.m. and the road reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
The backup was around 6 miles long, and some delays continue, WTOP Traffic reports.
Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted a photo with smoke and flames erupting from the truck.
There’s no word on if the driver of the truck is hurt.
UPDATE: I-95 S at VA-630 Stafford is NOW OPEN after longstanding auto fire clean up #Stafford #VaTraffic #DCTraffic
Traffic 🔗 https://t.co/nb3VFR1abs
Listen 🔗 https://t.co/KpJlqpKxN7
Tipline: 📞 866-304-9867 pic.twitter.com/oQa5W401fv
— WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) July 2, 2022