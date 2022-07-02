FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Southbound I-95 in Stafford reopens hours after vehicle fire, delays remain

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 6:30 AM

Bad news for some holiday travelers — traffic was diverted off of Interstate-95 in Stafford County, Virginia, for hours early Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire.

The closure started at 2:20 a.m. and the road reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

The backup was around 6 miles long, and some delays continue, WTOP Traffic reports.

Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted a photo with smoke and flames erupting from the truck.

A truck on fire diverted traffic off of the southbound lanes of I-95.

There’s no word on if the driver of the truck is hurt.

