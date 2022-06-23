Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 lane closures and Metro work continue

Drivers along Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia can expect slow travel due to late night and overnight roadwork. Here’s what to be aware of.

Metro repairs will have several lines single-tracking this weekend with station closures dividing the Orange, Red and Blue lines. Drivers along Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia can expect slow travel due to late-night and overnight roadwork. Here’s what to be aware of.

Roadwork

DC

Weather permitting, the District Department of Transportation will continue concrete repairs on South Capitol Street Southwest, near the M Street overpass. The contractor is expected to temporarily close the roadway Saturday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone, and some nearby curbside parking may be restricted. Repairs are on track for completion before the Fourth of July weekend.

Bridge inspection begins early Monday on the following roadways, with temporary lane and shoulder closures during daytime off-peak hours through Friday:

I-66 East ramp to Whitehurst Freeway: Ramp lanes will narrow.

Rock Creek Parkway between K Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest: Single lane closures will be implemented for northbound and southbound drivers.

Virginia

There will continue to be many lane and ramp closures through this weekend associated with the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and the expansion of the Express Lanes between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville. The most impactful closures are generally during overnight hours, but there are many long-term ramp and lane configurations that remain in place.

A heads-up for weekday commuters: Starting Monday, Old Waterford Road will be closed between Fairview Street and Hurley Lane for a month between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The road will still be available for those trying to reach a property within the closure zone, but through traffic should seek another route.

Here is a look at a few other impactful closures, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, planned in the D.C. region this weekend, but subject to postponement in the event of inclement weather.

I-495 North at I-66: Saturday, June 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overhead bridge demolition closes three travel lanes, with brief stoppages possible in the overnight hours.

I-66 East from VA-28 to Stringfellow Road: Friday, June 24 overnight from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Eastbound drivers will be limited to a single lane approaching Stringfellow Road for overhead bridge beam installation. Traffic will be diverted around the barrier past the work zone.

I-66 East at VA-28: Friday, June 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes are closed for overhead bridge work with temporary stoppages possible during the overnight hours.

I-66 West from Fairfax County Parkway to Stringfellow Road: Friday, June 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes are closed for overhead sign installation. Temporary stoppages are possible during the overnight hours.

VA-28 North from US-29 to Braddock Road/Walney Road: Saturday, June 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overhead sign installation closes two travel lanes. Temporary stoppages are possible to make way for workers.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation continues a project to resurface a mile of roadway on southbound I-270 between Md. 121/Clarksburg Road and Md. 109/Old Hundred Road.

The project seeks to improve traffic flow with an extended acceleration lane. Drivers can expect single- and multiple-lane closures 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Sunday evenings through Friday mornings until mid-July.

Starting this Sunday and through the workweek, MDOT will carry out road surface repairs on the ramp from the I-495/Beltway Inner Loop to southbound MD-5/Branch Avenue in Prince George’s County. Crews will work 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. nightly at Exit 7A, weather-permitting, and implement the following closures:

9 p.m. Sunday, June 26, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 27: Left lane closed.

9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 1: Right lane closed.

Paving on the Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway is scheduled to continue into the summer. MDOT will have work on both loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Fridays with multiple lane closures possible.

For the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the Purple Line Project website.

Metro

Metro will run from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Trains arrive every 10 to 15 minutes on the Red, Yellow and Green lines, and every 20 to 25 minutes on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Closures related to Metrorail’s Summer Platform Improvement Project will continue this weekend with five stations closed on the Orange Line through Labor Day to make way for work crews: New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue. Free shuttle bus service is available.

Red Line trains operate in two segments — between Shady Grove and NoMa, and between Brookland and Glenmont — due to cable replacement. Rhode Island Avenue station will be closed this weekend with free shuttle service available.

Similarly, the Blue Line will operate in two segments from Franconia Springfield to Stadium-Armory, and Benning Road to Largo Town Center due to structure repairs. Shuttle service bridges the gap between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road.

Single tracking will be implemented on parts of the Yellow, Green and Silver lines for equipment installation and routine testing. Allow for additional travel time.

Metro remains on schedule for a full restoration of the 7000-series fleet by late summer, but expects to boost service on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines starting next month.