Weekend Road & Rail: I-66/I-495 work with stops and detours, Suitland Parkway closures

Although weather could be a factor in what happens this weekend, there are two big projects continuing as part of the Transform 66 Project, which include closures on the Beltway and overnight stops. The I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project continues with a planned closure on the Suitland Parkway.

There is some rain in the forecast as well. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest and any changes that may occur. And of course, be sure to call 866-304-WTOP with all updates you may find.

Here’s what you should know if you’re traveling in the D.C. region this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

There are two big projects in the works that are scheduled to continue into this weekend as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

This weekend will see the bridge beam installation continue at the I-66/I-495 Interchange with lane and ramp closures planned. The overnight demolition of the old Gallows Road Bridge over I-66, which has been ongoing all week, is expected to continue into Saturday night.

For the I-66/I-495 Interchange work, here is what to expect:

During the overnight hours Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12, all northbound I-495 traffic will be crossed over to the 495 Express Lanes North approaching I-66

Drivers will not be charged for using the Express Lanes for the detour

The ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North will also be closed with a detour posted

Drivers traveling on I-495 North should expect delays as nightly lane closures will reduce the roadway to a single travel lane approaching the I-66/I-495 Interchange

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday; by 8 a.m. Sunday; and by 4 a.m. Monday

The ramp will be closed Friday night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.; and Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The ongoing work this week for the Gallows Road bridge demolition will continue through Saturday. Here is what to expect:

Through Friday, Dec. 10: I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road Three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (7 a.m. Saturday) with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. Saturday) All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. weekdays (7 a.m. Saturday) Ramp from I-495 South to I-66 West be reduced to one travel lane All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. weekdays (7 a.m. Saturday) Ramp from 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (7 a.m. Saturday)

Saturday, Dec. 11: I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road Two lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Ramp from I-495 South to I-66 West reduced to one travel lane



All work is weather dependent, and schedules may shift if inclement conditions occur.

There will still be other locations on I-66 with the Transformation Project continuing this weekend.

Here are a few significant locations:

I-495 South approaching I-66 Friday, Dec. 10:10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West Friday night, Dec. 10: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to continue farther west, exit to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right to Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West

I-66 West near Route 28 Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for demolition of the old Route 28 bridge abutment

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road Friday, Dec. 10: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work

I-66 East from east of Route 29 Centreville to Route 28 Friday, Dec. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for gantry installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours

I-66 West over Compton Road Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, continuously through 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 One lane will be closed for bridge work

I-66 East near Route 28 Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11: 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift



Maryland

As we head into the holiday travel season, it’s worth mentioning the new project in Frederick. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will continually be working in on the northbound US 15 (Catoctin Mountain Highway) bridge over MD 77 (West Main Street) and Hunting Creek in Thurmont in a bridge rehabilitation project, which will reduce travel to one lane for the next six to eight months.

They are currently in phase two of this work replacing the original 1957 structure.

There is also the lane expansion project on southbound I-270 between MD-121 Clarksburg Road and MD-109 Old Hundred Road closing multiple lanes during off-peak and overnights daily, Sunday through Thursday, until the end of the year.

In Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties there will continue to be various road construction related to the Metro Purple Line Project. The new project has begun on Georgia Avenue and Bonifant Street for waterline replacement. During off-peak times over the next three weeks, there will be lanes restricted, weather permitting.

There is ongoing utility relocation on MD 201 Kenilworth Avenue between Campus Drive and MD 410 Riverdale Road during off-peak times restricting lanes controlled by flaggers, which will continue during the weekend as needed.

DC

In a heads up this weekend for travelers of the Memorial Bridge, US-50 and access into Arlington National Cemetery, there is the annual Wreaths Across America event opening to families with a bigger event planned for the public next weekend.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will have the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project continual closing lanes and ramps through the weekend. Be sure to check the link for specific times and closures on I-295/DC-295 from Laboratory Road to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue.

On Saturday, the eastbound Suitland Parkway will be closed and detoured between Firth Sterling Avenue and MLK, Jr., Avenue, SE, with a marked detour in place from 3 a.m. through 11 a.m.

There will also be continuing roadwork along northbound and southbound Kenilworth Avenue that will periodically close access to northbound Kenilworth Ave. and DC-295N from Nannie H. Burroughs Avenue starting Dec. 6 through Jan. 6, 2022, weather permitting.

Metro

This weekend will see the ongoing Red Line shutdown between Twinbrook and Shady Grove for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project, which closes the Rockville and Shady Grove stations. Alternate modes of transportation for this ongoing work can be found on the WMATA website.

Due to the ongoing Potomac Yards construction, the Blue/Yellow Line will be single tracking between National Airport and Braddock Rd. And of course, Metrorail continues to operate at reduced frequencies through the end of the year with the removal of all 7000-series railcars from service due to the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. — 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. — midnight on Sunday, serving 89 of 91 stations.

Weekend service summary: