DC Circulator fares restart Oct. 1

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 17, 2021, 9:28 AM

The free ride’s over, folks.

The District Department of Transportation said Friday that DC Circulator fares will be reinstated Oct. 1.

DC Circulator fares were suspended through Sept. 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser set aside $6.5 million in funding for free DC Circulator service in her fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, according to a DDOT email. But the D.C. Council decided fares should be reinstated.

At least it’s only $1.

“The DC Circulator is one of the best options to get around the District,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said in a statement.

“As the District continues to reopen, DC Circulator is a reliable and affordable transit option that connects riders from their homes to some of the District’s hottest attractions.”

To ride, you have to use a SmarTrip card or exact change in cash or coins. Fares for seniors and mobility impaired individuals are reduced to 50 cents.

Kids under age 5 ride free with a paying adult. D.C. students ages 5 to 21, who are eligible for the Kids Ride Free Program, can use their KRF SmarTrip card to ride DC Circulator at no cost.

More information is available online.

