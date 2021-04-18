Uncertain future for Elon Musk-inspired DC-to-Baltimore tunnel

Things look uncertain for the Boring Company’s underground electric pathway between D.C. and Baltimore, which was originally envisioned as a tunnel linking New York to the District.

The Loop tunnel projects are also known as “Teslas in Tunnels.”

There’s a just-completed Loop in Las Vegas, connecting portions of the convention center there.

Another Loop project that aims to connect heavily-visited parts of the city including the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium and McCarran Airport is also in the works. The eventual goal is to construct a tunnel that links Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

But in the D.C. region, it appears plans have skidded to a halt.

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company announced the Baltimore to D.C. loop four years ago.

But it hasn’t broken ground and appears stuck in what Bloomberg News called “regulatory no man’s land.”

Some strides were made, though — including the company purchasing land in D.C. that could have been used as a station.

There was an environmental assessment of the Loop project; the U.S. and Maryland transportation departments released that draft in 2019.

However, it appears the project is stalled. Mention of it and another one for Los Angeles are no longer on the Boring Company’s website.

Bloomberg News reported that this could be a sign that Musk is backing away from the Baltimore to D.C. Loop project, as well as another in Los Angeles that would have linked baseball fans to Dodger Stadium.