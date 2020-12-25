Virginia, Maryland want public input on American Legion Bridge

A virtual public hearing will be held to gather comments on the findings and recommendations of the study on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Maryland Department of Transportation recently finished a study on the American Legion Bridge’s future, and are now asking the public for comment on the findings.

The study aimed to find ways to reduce congestion, improve regional connections and increase the ways the bridge can be used.

Those who wish to attend can register online.

The public can also leave their comments in the following ways:

Completing the online form

Leaving a voicemail at (703) 253-3324

Mailing comment to DRPT Attn: Ciara Williams. 1725 Duke St. Suite 675., Alexandria, VA 22314.

The American Legion Bridge currently sees an average of 235,000 drivers daily, and that number is expected to rise to 280,000 by 2040.

The bridge serves as the only connecting point between Virginia and Maryland’s two most populous counties, Fairfax and Montgomery counties.