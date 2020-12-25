HOLIDAY NEWS: Which supermarkets are open | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Virginia, Maryland want public input on American Legion Bridge

Zeke Hartner

December 25, 2020, 1:33 PM

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Maryland Department of Transportation recently finished a study on the American Legion Bridge’s future, and are now asking the public for comment on the findings.

The study aimed to find ways to reduce congestion, improve regional connections and increase the ways the bridge can be used.

A virtual public hearing will be held to gather comments on the findings and recommendations of the study on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend can register online.

The public can also leave their comments in the following ways:

  • Completing the online form
  • Leaving a voicemail at (703) 253-3324
  • Mailing comment to DRPT Attn: Ciara Williams. 1725 Duke St. Suite 675., Alexandria, VA 22314.

The American Legion Bridge currently sees an average of 235,000 drivers daily, and that number is expected to rise to 280,000 by 2040.

The bridge serves as the only connecting point between Virginia and Maryland’s two most populous counties, Fairfax and Montgomery counties.

