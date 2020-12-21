CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Tractor-trailer hauling cheese balls overturns on Beltway

Valerie Bonk

December 21, 2020, 5:00 PM

A tractor-trailer hauling thousands of pounds of cheese balls overturned Monday afternoon on the Capital Beltway Outer Loop, near Interstate 270, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The truck was hauling about 20,000 pounds of cheese balls when it overturned, according to MDOT’s Shanteé Felix.

It was unclear whether it was the cheese puff snack or dense gourmet cheese balls.

A sand truck was called to clean up a fuel spill. The heavy-duty wreckers managed to get the truck back on its wheels just after 4 p.m.

The two right lanes were blocked with crews using heavy equipment to respond to the accident until about 5 p.m.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

