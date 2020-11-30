Multiple crashes, high water snarl interstate traffic in Va., Md.

A rainy morning resulted in multiple crashes on interstates in Maryland and Virginia Monday, causing major delays during Monday morning's commute. The rain is expected to pose problems throughout the day.

The rain is expected to pose problems throughout the day. The region could see as much as 2 inches of rain before noon, and then isolated afternoon storms.

In Virginia’s Fairfax County, flooding has been reported in Fairfax Station on Burke Lake Road between Va. 123 and the Fairfax County Parkway, as well as on Old Courthouse Road between Trapp Road and Creek Crossing Road in Vienna. Both are closed.

The Maryland State Highway Administration warned drivers Monday about lots of rain across the state, saying in a tweet: “There are multiple reports of high water and will like lead to some flooding in some areas. Please be sure to watch out for tree debris in the roadway as well.”

It was high water that closed two center lanes Interstate 270 north of Tuckerman Lane in Montgomery County during the morning commute.

Around 7:45 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that on I-270, there was “3 feet of water on right side of the roadway.”

For nearly four hours lanes on southbound I-95 were closed. The crash between Va. 619/Triangle and Marine Corps Base Quantico occurred around 5:35 a.m. and closed all lanes until about 7:45 a.m. The crash finally cleared and all lanes opened just before 9:30 a.m.

Earlier, a fully loaded tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway after Georgia Avenue and before Connecticut Avenue/Exit 33, briefly stopping all traffic in Maryland’s Montgomery County. Lanes on the Outer Loop were blocked from 4:15 a.m. until 7:25 a.m. as crews cleaned up fuel that leaked from a saddle tank on the Amazon tractor-trailer.

In a separate accident, a truck struck the guardrail on the Inner Loop near Md. 355/Rockville Pike around 3:20 a.m. All lanes got by that accident.

In Virginia, on southbound I-95 near the truck scales in Dale City, another accident involved an overturned vehicle around 4:30 a.m.