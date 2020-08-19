New Md. 180 bridge aiming to ease daily bottleneck set to open in Frederick

After nearly a year of construction work, road crews have completed work on the new Maryland Route 180 bridge in Frederick that aims to ease congestion.

After nearly a year of construction work, road crews have completed work on the new Maryland Route 180 bridge over the Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick that aims to ease congestion in an area that frequently gets clogged with traffic.

The new two-lane eastbound bridge over U.S. 340/U.S. 15 will reopen to drivers Thursday at 9 p.m. during a traffic switch.

The $19 million project began in September 2019 and finished a month ahead of schedule, according to Maryland’s State Highway Administration in a news release.

“We’re proud to deliver this project one month ahead of schedule to benefit the thousands of motorists who drive through Frederick every day,” SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “This new bridge will eliminate a daily bottleneck in the corridor and improve traffic flow in an area that is thriving with new residents and businesses.”

In addition to the bridge work, crews with the Concrete General Inc., the contractor on the project, built a second left turn lane at Solarex Court and a dedicated bike lane.

The full project is expected to be completed next month.