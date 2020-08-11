CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U.Md. delays in-person instruction | Updates to DC's high-risk states list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Transportation News » All lanes of I-95…

All lanes of I-95 in Arlington reopen

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

August 11, 2020, 6:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All lanes of northbound Interstate 395 before Washington Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, have reopened after a crash that sent debris across the highway early Tuesday.

For roughly an hour the entire northbound stretch was closed and traffic was diverted onto Glebe Road. Then three left lanes reopened.

An extensive debris field had to be cleaned up.

Road crews at the time of the crash in the 4 a.m. hour had working on I-395 and had all but one lane in the area closed.

An early morning crash on northbound Interstate 395 occurred in the 4 a.m. hour on Aug. 11, 2020. (Courtesy VDOT)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up