All lanes of I-95 in Arlington reopen

All lanes of northbound Interstate 395 before Washington Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, have reopened after a crash that sent debris across the highway early Tuesday.

For roughly an hour the entire northbound stretch was closed and traffic was diverted onto Glebe Road. Then three left lanes reopened.

An extensive debris field had to be cleaned up.

Road crews at the time of the crash in the 4 a.m. hour had working on I-395 and had all but one lane in the area closed.