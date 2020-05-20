Caution — wet paint: Gallons of paint coat Route 1 at Prince William Pkwy after crash

Virginia’s Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect an “extended closure” of Route 1 in both directions at the intersection of Prince William Parkway after a crash caused thousands of gallons of paint to spill onto the roadway.
The 10-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer that was carrying paint. The crash sent paint, debris and other liquid in the roadway, according to VDOT.
VDOT first tweeted about the crash around 10 a.m., and then later warned that a hazmat team may need to clean the area. They also warned drivers to expect the clean-up efforts to take several hours.