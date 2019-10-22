VRE announces new 7-day and 31-day passes coming this fall

The Virginia Railway Express has announced two new fare products it says will benefit frequent riders with more flexible and money-saving ticket options.

The seven-day and 31-day rail passes will be available later this fall. They will cost the same as the five-day pass, which will soon be phased out, as well as the monthly pass, which will only be available as a paper ticket.

The seven-day pass will be available for use through the VRE Mobile app or as a paper ticket, while the 31-day pass will be a paperless option exclusive to the app.

In a news release Tuesday, VRE emphasized the potential for riders to save on costs with the 31-day pass by allowing them to utilize Free Ride Certifications, giving it one advantage over the presently available monthly ticket.

“By delaying the validation of a 31-Day pass, riders could use the certificates,” it wrote. “Passengers who go on vacation could time the validation of the 31-Day pass to meet their traveling needs.”

VRE added that its plans for future passes will not adversely affect transit benefits, as those funds do not have to be expended immediately despite becoming available on the first day of each month.

“Riders wishing to purchase a 31-Day pass when their transit benefits become available can do so and wait to validate the pass until they need it,” VRE said. “The pass may be validated any time within one year of purchase and will expire 31 calendar days following validation.”

The rail service said the change could lead to joint fare products with regional partners in the future.

