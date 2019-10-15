Project to widen Route 29 in Va. gets a green light

The 1.5-mile project between Union Mill Road and the Fairfax County Parkway in Clifton will widen the highway from four lanes to six lanes.

A plan to widen part of Route 29 in Virginia to help pedestrians, cyclists and drivers in the Clifton area has been given the go-ahead.

The 1.5-mile project between Union Mill Road and the Fairfax County Parkway will widen the highway from four lanes to six lanes in an area that the Virginia Department of Transportation projects will serve 10,000 additional vehicles a day by 2043.

Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity announced on Twitter the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ approval of the design and project.

Great News! Today the Board approved my motion to approve the design and project agreement to widen Route 29 in the 1.5 mile section between Union Mill Road and Fairfax County Parkway and add bicycle and pedestrian facilities. For more information visit https://t.co/PYNHiPDmyg — Supervisor Pat Herrity (@PatHerrity) October 15, 2019

“This project eliminates a major east-west bottleneck and will provide a continuous six-lane road, with bike and pedestrian facilities from Fairfax City to Centreville,” Herrity said in an email.

A shared use path will be added and/or improved along both sides of Lee Highway and connect to pedestrian/bicycle trails up at the Fairfax County Parkway-West Ox Road interchange.

The process of buying up property needed to widen the highway will begin early next year. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.