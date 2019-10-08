Car strikes back of tractor-trailer on Outer Loop near Wilson Bridge

A car drove into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the Capital Beltway in Maryland early Tuesday.

Maryland State Police tell WTOP the accident on the Outer Loop happened around 4:40 a.m. just past the Wilson Bridge before Interstate 295.

The driver of the car that struck the trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the trailer was not hurt.

