Tolls waived for those who drove I-66 toll early Tuesday

A network outage affected toll signs on Interstate 66 in Virginia early Tuesday.

Tolls will be waived for drivers who drove Interstate 66 inside the Capital Beltway when there was a network outage early Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

All signs before the Capital Beltway that normally listed toll prices went dark for about 90 minutes, VDOT said.

This is the second day in a row that there has been an outage.

Ellen Kamilakis, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, told WTOP the issue Tuesday was completely different from what happened Monday. From about 7:15 a.m. until just before 9 a.m. Monday, signs were dark.

Anyone who drove on I-66 inside the Beltway during those times Monday was not charged the normal toll rates.

Signs were back on for Monday afternoon’s rush hour, and toll rates were charged as normal.

