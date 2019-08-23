Home » Transportation News » College students can save…

College students can save money with new Capital BikeShare program

Jennifer Ortiz

August 23, 2019, 10:25 AM

It’s tough for college students out there — financially and otherwise. But a new Capital BikeShare and District Department of Transportation program is trying to make it cheaper to get around.

Capital BikeShare will offer $25 annual memberships for all students enrolled at universities with flagship campuses in D.C. under the new CaBi University Membership.

The membership program was made to fill the transportation needs of students by saving them money and giving them access to a “fun and affordable mode that supports a healthy lifestyle and is available 24 hours a day,” according to a DDOT news release.

Universities must join the program to offer the benefits to their students.

For more information about the CaBi University Membership, email goDCgo, an initiative of DDOT.

