Westbound lanes on Bay Bridge to close for Special Olympics torch run

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews June 3, 2019 10:13 am 06/03/2019 10:13am
Two lanes on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on U.S. 50 in Maryland will temporarily close Wednesday to make way for the Special Olympics Maryland torch run.

Maryland’s annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, an event which seeks to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement, will cross the Bay Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Right and center lanes in the westbound direction will close starting around 11 a.m. and remain unavailable until runners clear the bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

In past events, one left lane on the three-lane westbound bridge has gotten by the torch run with minimal impacts to traffic.

The eastbound Bay Bridge will not be affected.

