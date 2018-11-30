Pedestrian fatally struck on US-1 in Lorton

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Fairfax County, Virginia, on U.S. Route 1, which temporarily closed southbound lanes during the morning rush.

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Fairfax County, Virginia, on U.S. Route 1, which temporarily closed southbound lanes during the morning rush.

The crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. near Hagel Circle in Lorton. It was cleared around 8:15 a.m. but heavy delays remain.

This is the second fatal pedestrian crash in the last 12 hours. On Thursday night, a woman was killed after being hit by a car in Bethesda, Maryland.

A map of the area where the pedestrian was struck is below.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.