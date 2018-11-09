Meet WTOP Traffic reporters at Va. transportation open house

Come talk about your commute. WTOP Traffic reporters Bob Marbourg and Dave Dildine will be at the Virginia Department of Transportation Incident Management Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.

WASHINGTON — Meet the people behind the voice telling you to avoid a traffic incident on the road you take every day, every week, on your way to work or home.

WTOP Traffic reporters Bob Marbourg and Dave Dildine will be at the Virginia Department of Transportation Incident Management Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Marbourg said that he sees WTOP Traffic reporters as the interface between the motoring public and traffic specialists in the state.

“We’re part of the process between folks dealing with (traffic) incidents and people on the road,” he said. “We help people understand what’s happened and find a way around.”

Marbourg said that he views what he does as a partnership with the counties, Virginia State Police, sheriff’s departments, first responders and others.

If meeting Marbourg and Dildine (and the WTOP Traffic vehicle) is not enough for you, you can also touch a truck.

The open house will have an outdoor touch-a-truck exhibit, one of which will feature a simulated crash scene, so you can see what first responders do from their perspective.

Several trucks will be on display, such as a mobile command bus from Arlington County, a helicopter from Fairfax County, a drone from the Maryland State Highway Administration, and fire trucks. You can see what’s in store on the event’s website.

There will be several demonstrations and a look at the technology that monitors traffic in the region.

Marbourg said that he and Dildine are always happy to hear about people’s experiences commuting.

“We want to know how your commute has changed, how many times you’ve been late to work, how many times you’ve been late to dinner.”

The open house will be held at the VDOT Northern Virginia District Office at 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax, Virginia. There will be food trucks and activities for children and families. The event is free.

